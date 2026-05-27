India News | Eid Al-Adha: Large Gatherings Offer Prayers in Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 27 (ANI): The spirit of Eid Al-Adha (Bakrid) resonated across India on Wednesday as devotees gathered in large numbers to offer prayers and mark the festival of sacrifice in Jammu and Kashmir as well as several other states, including Tamil Nadu.

The occasion was observed with devotion, unity and religious fervour as people came together to perform collective prayers in open grounds and designated prayer spaces.

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People gathered in large numbers to offer collective Eid prayers at Sonwar in Srinagar in the morning, reinforcing the religious and cultural importance of the day for the Muslim community.

Similarly, in Tamil Nadu, devotees assembled at the Madurai Thamukkam Ground to observe the occasion and offer prayers in large congregations. The atmosphere at the venue reflected a festive spirit as worshippers participated in the Eid prayers with devotion and discipline.

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In another significant gathering, Jamiyyathu Ahlil Quran Val Hadees also organised special Bakrid prayers at Aysha Mahal near Kuniamuthur Kalavai area in Coimbatore. Devotees from nearby localities participated in the prayers, marking the festival with religious observance and communal harmony.

The variation in celebration dates, with states such as Tamil Nadu and Jammu and Kashmir marking the festival a day earlier than other parts of the country, is attributed to localised moon-sighting practices as well as geographical differences. These variations are a part of traditional Islamic calendar observances followed across different regions.

Eid Al-Adha or Bakra Eid, which is being observed on May 28 this year, is a significant Islamic festival also referred to as the 'festival of sacrifice'. It is observed on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and marks the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.

The date of the festival changes every year as it follows the lunar calendar, which is approximately 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar. This results in Eid moving earlier each year in the Western calendar cycle.

The festival is widely regarded as a time of joy, reflection and compassion, where people strengthen social bonds, forgive past grievances and engage in acts of charity and goodwill. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Abraham to sacrifice in obedience to God, symbolising faith and devotion.

Around the world, Eid traditions and festivities vary and different countries have unique cultural approaches to this important festival.

In India, Eid traditions include wearing new clothes, attending open-air congregational prayers, and participating in the ritual sacrifice of sheep or goats, with the meat distributed among family members, neighbours, and the underprivileged sections of society.

Traditional delicacies such as mutton biryani, gosht haleem, shami kebab, and mutton qorma are prepared and enjoyed during the celebrations, along with desserts like kheer and sheer qorma. Giving charity to the poor and underprivileged is also considered an essential aspect of Eid Al-Adha observance. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)