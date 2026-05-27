India News | Eid Al-Adha: Sambhal Police Tighten Security, Hold Flag March, Ban Open Sacrifices

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): Ahead of the Eid al-Adha festivities, the Sambhal police administration has intensified security measures across sensitive areas in the district as the region prepares to observe the festival.

Authorities conducted high-visibility flag marches and organised multiple peace committee meetings to ensure communal harmony and adherence to administrative guidelines ahead of the festival.

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Speaking to ANI Sambhal, North Assistant Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh said, "In view of the upcoming Eid al-Adha festival, a flag march was conducted by me and the SHO. Peace committee meetings have been held at the police station, outpost, and district levels. Namaz will be offered in all mosques. Namaz will be offered from 6 AM to 10 AM. Instructions have been given not to perform any sacrifices in the open anywhere."

Meanwhile, ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, goat markets in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow witnessed a surge in footfall, with buyers thronging various livestock markets to purchase animals for the upcoming festival.

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Many buyers said that the demand for goats has increased significantly in the run-up to the festival, leading to higher prices across different categories. Traders said premium and well-bred goats are attracting strong interest despite rising costs.

Buyers visited the markets in large numbers, compared prices and negotiated deals as preparations for Eid-ul-Adha gather pace. Many shoppers said they were adjusting their budgets in response to increased market rates this year.

Speaking to ANI, a buyer from Lucknow said, "I have been visiting this market for approximately the last 15 to 18 years. We are all feeling the heat of inflation. The most expensive goat here is priced between Rs 2.5 to 3 lakhs."

Eid Al-Adha is a holy occasion and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The festival is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God. (ANI)

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