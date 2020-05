India News | Eid in Lockdown: Jama Masjid to Remain Closed for Devotees, People Say Will Adhere to Guidelines

New Delhi/Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 25 (ANI): The iconic Jama Masjid will remain closed for devotees on Monday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

In the presence of existing restrictions, the usual hustle-bustle seen during Eid is missing in markets.

Mehendi (henna) artists at Lajpat Nagar market said they are facing difficulties this Eid due to lockdown.

"Earlier there used to be a lot of work on Eid but there are no customers this time. It has adversely affected our income," Rajkumari, an artist, told ANI.

Meanwhile, people in Ranchi said that they will celebrate Eid keeping in mind all lockdown guidelines and norms.

"We will offer Eid prayers at our homes keeping in mind the social distancing norms. We will follow lockdown guidelines," a local said. (ANI)

