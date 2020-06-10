India News | Eight-day 'Indian Youth Dialogue' from Aug 15

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) An eight-day 'Indian Youth Dialogue' will be organised online by 'Desh ki Baat foundation', founded by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, in August.

Rai said the dialogue starting on August 15 would be organised online in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and youths can participate through registration on website.

The minister said that the event's theme is based on "positive nationalism" and some prominent people will participate in it as speakers.

Taking to Twitter, Rai appealed to youths to join the "Indian Youth Dialogue" in large numbers.

"We have decided to hold the dialogue online this year due to COVID-19 situation. We are expecting that 1,000 youths will register themselves with 'Desk ki Baat Foundation' this month," Rai said.

He added that last year, the foundation had organised "Indian Youth Dialogue" in Uttarakhand.

