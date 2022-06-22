Hamirpur (UP), Jun 22 (PTI) Eight people, including a child, were on Wednesday killed and at least four injured when a car collided with an auto, police said here.

The incident took place on the National Highway-34 in the Makrawan locality of the Maudaha area.

Also Read | Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2022: Newspaper Hawker, Tea-Seller, Milk Vendor's Children Top Exams, Obtain Highest Marks.

The victims were identified as Shyambabu (35), his wife Mamta (30), daughter Dipanjali (7), niece Ragini (15), Pancha (65), Vijay (26), auto driver Rajesh (25) and Rajulia (45), Circle Officer Vivek Yadav said.

The injured were rushed to the hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

Also Read | Maharashtra Political Crisis: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Meets CM Uddhav Thackeray at His Official Residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)