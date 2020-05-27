India News | Eight More Test COVID-19 Positive in C'garh; Tally Reachs 369

Raipur, May 27 (PTI) Eight more people, seven of them migrant workers, tested coronavirus positive in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, taking the state's tally of patients to 369, a health official said.

Of the new cases, five were reported from Jashpur district, while one case each came from Bilaspur, Balodabazar and Bastar districts, he said.

Bastar district recorded its first case of coronavirus after a 24-year-old student, who recently travelled from Delhi to Jagdalpur, tested positive for the infection, he said.

The student was studying in Rajasthan, he said.

The other new patients were migrant workers, who recently returned to their native villages from different states of the country and were staying in quarantine centres, he said.

Earlier in the day, four patients were discharged from the AIIMS Raipur following their recovery, he said.

At present, the state has 286 COVID-19 activecases as 83 patients have recovered so far, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases: 369, new cases: eight, deaths: zero, discharged: 83, active cases: 286, people tested so far: 59,230.

