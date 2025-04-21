Bokaro (Jharkhand) [India], April 21 (ANI): In another big blow to the guerrilla warfare, the security forces on Monday neutralised eight naxals in a joint operation conducted early morning in Jharkhand's Bokaro district.

The bodies of the naxals were recovered following an exchange of fire between the rebel group as well as the 209 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit of the Central Reserve Police Force and the state police force.

The exchange of fire began around 5.30 am in the Lugu hills under the Lalpania area of Bokaro.

As per the CRPF, the troops recovered a cache of arms from the site, including one AK-series rifle, one Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), three INSAS rifles, one pistol, and eight country-made Bharmar rifles.

"No injuries or casualties have been reported among the security personnel involved in the operation," the CRPF said in a statement.

"The gunfire has ceased, and a thorough search operation is currently underway in the area to ensure complete sanitisation and to trace any remaining insurgents or hidden weaponry," added the CRPF, India's largest Central Armed Police Force under the Ministry of Home Affairs, mandated to ensure internal security in its area of jurisdiction.

Officials said that the operation is part of an intensified campaign by security forces to dismantle Naxalism activities in the region. (ANI)

