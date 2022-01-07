Kohima, Jan 7 (PTI) Nagaland on Friday reported eight new COVID-19 cases, 23 less than the previous day, pushing the tally in the state to 32,255, a health department official said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 40,925 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained at 703 as no patient succumbed to the disease during the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Election Commission of India Withdraws Appointment of Sonu Sood As Punjab Icon.

The state had logged one death due to the virus on Thursday.

Nagaland now has 81 active COVID-19 cases, while 30,390 people have recovered from the disease, including eight in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Altogether 1,081 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states to date.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in Nagaland is 94.21 per cent.

As many as 1,143 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years were inoculated in the state on Wednesday, the health official said.

A total of 13,40,872 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 7,61,210 people in the state thus far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)