Noida (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded eight fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,504, official data showed.

The active cases in the district rose to 65 from 59 the previous day, according to the data released by the state health department.

Another two patients were discharged after recovering from the infection. With this, the number of recoveries in the district reached 25,348 -- the fifth highest in the state.

The death toll in Gautam Buddh Nagar stands at 91 and the mortality rate at 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 99.38 per cent, the data showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh came down to 2,182 from 2,190 on Wednesday. The overall recoveries reached 5,92,327 while the death toll climbed to 8,723, it showed.

