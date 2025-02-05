Anakapalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): As many as eight workers were hospitalized following a "gas leakage" incident in Andhra Pradesh's Nakkapalli area, officials said.

Fortunately, there were no reported casualties.

Also Read | USA: First Guantanamo Migrant Deportation Flights ‘underway’.

According to District Collector Vijaya Krishnan, an "unknown gas leakage" was reported at Hetro Pharma Limited in Nakkapalli.

"Eight workers were admitted to the hospital, out of which 4 have been discharged, while the remaining 4 are also in stable condition. No casualties were reported," the collector said.

Also Read | Delhi CM Atishi's PA Caught With INR 5 Lakh in Girikhand Nagar, Claims BJP (Watch Video).

More details are awaited (ANI).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)