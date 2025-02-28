Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): In a major relief for Thane Municipal Corporation employees, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the increments, previously halted for those holding an MA degree in Marathi, will be reinstated.

Shinde directed the Thane Municipal Commissioner to resume the process, emphasising the government's commitment to employee welfare.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 28: Hazel Keech, Ravindra Jain, David Willey and Sunil Varma - Know About Influential Figures Born on February 28.

He also highlighted that every department was working towards 100-day targets, with efficiency improving by 50 per cent.

"Thane Municipal Corporation had decided to stop the increment of those employees who had an MA degree in Marathi. I have instructed the Commissioner of Thane Municipality to start working on it again. The increments which had been stopped will now be reinstated. Every department is working to achieve the targets for the first 100 days. The efficiency of every department has improved by 50 per cent," Shinde said.

Also Read | Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Rescue Teams Work To Clear Path To Reach Trapped Workers at SLBC Tunnel (Watch Videos).

Earlier on Thursday, Shinde praised the management in Mahakumbh by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government. He also gave assurance on the Pune rape incident that the culprit would not be spared.

Speaking to the media, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "Mahakumbh was an amazing Kumbh. It happened after 144 years. More than 65 crore people visited Mahakumbh. The planning and management by UP CM Yogi Adityanath's government was good. I am thankful to PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj with his family and took a dip in the Sangam (confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati) on February 24.

The Mahakumbh officially concluded on February 26, following the first Amrit Snan on Paush Purnima (January 13). Other significant bathing days were Makar Sankranti (January 14), Mauni Amavasya (January 29), Basant Panchami (February 3), and Maghi Purnima (February 12). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)