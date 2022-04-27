Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], April 27 (ANI): Elaborate arrangements have been made by the Assam government for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's day-long visit to the state on April 28.

The Prime Minister will address a Peace, Unity and Development rally at Loringthepi in Karbi Anglong district at around 11 am on Thursday.

"We have made all arrangements at Loringthepi to welcome Prime Minister Modi. We are expecting that, more than 4 lakh people will attend the big rally. This is Prime Minister Modi's first visit to Karbi Anglong district after the signing of the Karbi Peace accord between six militant outfits of the district and the government. He will lay the foundation of several educational and development projects worth over Rs 500 crore," Mukul Kathar, Secretary of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) said.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Veterinary College at Diphu, Degree College at West Karbi Anglong and Agricultural College, Kolonga, West Karbi Anglong.

During the programme, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for more than 2,950 Amrit Sarovar projects and the state will develop these Amrit Sarovar at a cumulative cost of around Rs 1,150 crore.

On the other hand, tight security arrangements have also been made at Loringthepi ahead of PM Modi's visit.

"We have made adequate security here and surrounding areas," SN Singh, Special DGP of Assam said.

More than 10,000 police personnel have been deployed in the district.

The organizers have planned to wave around one lakh tricolour flags to welcome the Prime Minister.

"We are eagerly waiting for Prime Minister Modi's visit to our district. We want Peace and Development. After signing the Karbi Peace accord with six militant groups, a peaceful environment has been visible in the district and we hope that a permanent peaceful environment will be placed in the district," Kensing Bey, a resident of Manja said.

After the programme of Loringthepi, Prime Minister Modi will fly to Dibrugarh where he will inaugurate seven cancer hospitals and lay the foundation for seven more across Assam from Khanikar Park in Dibrugarh. (ANI)

