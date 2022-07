Chennai, Jul 31 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said that he was elated over the response and accolades for making world-class arrangements for the FIDE 44th Chess Olympiad.

On his Twitter handle, Stalin said: "Am elated by the responses, accolades that've been pouring from all quarters for the world-class arrangements for #Chennai Chess 2022."

"Visited the #ChessOlympiad venue at Mamallapuram, along with Grand Master Viswanathan Anand to motivate the official team working tirelessly for its success," Stalin said.

The 44th Chess Olympaid commenced at nearby Mamallapuram on July 28 and it would conclude on August 10. This is the first time that India is hosting the event.

