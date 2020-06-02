India News | Elderly Couple, Man Murdered in Separate Incidents in Rajasthan's Sikar

Sikar, Jun 2 (PTI) An elderly couple and a man were murdered in two separate incidents in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Tuesday, police said.

The elderly couple was killed in Dantaramgarh area over a property dispute, they said.

Additional SP (Neem ka thana) Dinesh Agrawal said 80-year old Jamnalal Swami and his wife Sundar Devi were sleeping in their house when Swami's nephew Mangilal allegedly stabbed them.

The suspect was detained and is being interrogated, Agrawal said.

In the other incident, a pregnant woman axed her husband to death in Dhod area and buried the body behind their house.

Sikar SP Gagandeep Singla informed that Saroj Balai (27) hit her husband Mahaveer with an axe in the early hours of Tuesday.

She later informed the police about the murder, the officer said.

"In the initial interrogation, the woman confessed to have killed her husband in a fit of rage because she had seen him in a compromising situation with her sister last night," Singla said.

