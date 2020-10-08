Amethi (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) A man was allegedly hacked to death using a knife in Mahimapur village in Gauriganj area here, police said on Thursday.

Sri Krishna (65) was attacked by unidentified assailants on Wednesday night, Circle Officer Santosh Kumar Singh said.

Also Read | Hathras Gangrape: Victim’s Family Go to Allahabad High Court Against ‘Illegal Confinement’ by UP Government.

The police suspect property dispute as a possible motive behind the killing.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police added.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News: India Turns Down Dr Reddy’s Lab Proposal to Test Russia’s Sputnik V in Large Study, Says Report.

PTI CORR ABN

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)