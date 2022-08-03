Palakkad (Ker), Aug 3 (PTI) A court in Kerala has sentenced a 66-year-old man to four years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor girl who came to his confectionery shop, in Eravakkad village of Palakkad district, to buy sweets.

Pattambi Fast Track Special Court judge Satish Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict -- Moideenkutty.

Special Public Prosecutor Nisha Vijayakumar, who confirmed the order passed by the court, said that the accused was convicted for the offence of sexual assault under section 7 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The offence under section 7 of the POCSO Act carries a minimum punishment of three years imprisonment and a maximum of 5 years in jail.

The SPP said the incident occurred in 2018.

She also said that the court found the accused guilty after examining 13 witnesses and several documents produced by the prosecution.

