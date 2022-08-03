Gurugram, Aug 3 (PTI) An elderly woman was robbed in the Sector 57 area here inside her house as her husband slept on the other floor, police said on Wednesday.

The incident has yet again raised concerns about the safety of the senior citizens in the city who live alone.

The incident happened Tuesday night in the posh Ansal Florence Elite society in Sector 57, as Rama Sharma slept on the ground floor, and her husband on the first floor of their bungalow, due to some renovation work going on in the house.

Rama Sharma was attacked by at least four masked men, who tied her up, gagged her mouth, and fled with two gold bangles and a mobile phone they found in the house, police said.

The woman is in deep trauma, police said, and is being treated at a private hospital.

An FIR has been registered at Sector 56 Police Station but police have got no clue so far.

The incident happened around 3.30am Tuesday.

According to the complaint filed by Rama Sharma, the robbers spent around one hour inside her house which they entered from the backside as the door there was kept open due to renovation work.

“All four men had their faces covered with cloth. Two of them pounced on me and overpowered me. They started asking for the money and threatened me that if I don't give it they will kill me. They suffocated me with their hands and told me that my husband was already tied up by them,” she said in her complaint.

“I tried to make noise, then they took my clothes from the sofa and tied my face, mouth and hands. I felt really suffocated when they forcibly took my two gold bangles and my Samsung mobile and pushed me into the bathroom,” she said.

The woman said the robbers took her upstairs and searched the rooms there, but when they heard a noise, they decamped swiftly with whatever they could get.

An FIR has been registered under sections 458 (house-breaking by night after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint), 392 (robbery), and 34 (common intention) at Sector 56 Police Station.

“We are exploring the CCTV footage of the nearby area and are trying to identify the accused. A team is on the job and the accused will be nabbed soon,” said Inspector Amit Kumar, SHO, Sector 56 Police Station.

Ashok Sharma, 67, the owner of the house and an export and shipping businessman told PTI that he suspected that some labourers might be involved in the break-in.

Labourers have been working on renovation at his bungalow for the last three months but one or two were not coming on work for the last two days, he said.

An iron rod was also found on the slab of the bathroom.

“It was the presence of mind of my wife which saved our lives. As they came with my wife to the first floor, they looked for me in two rooms, except the one in the middle, where I was. My wife asked them where I was when they could not find me, and they thought that I had run outside and could raise an alarm. So they fled from there,” said Ashok Sharma.

After the incident, he called his neighbours who called the police.

He said senior police officers visited his home and assured him that the accused will be nabbed soon.

“This is an unforgettable incident for us. My wife is still in hospital and we live together here as my son and daughter live in Canada. I hope the police nab the culprits,” he said.

He added that when they bought the bungalow, the builder had promised to install check barriers, security guards, and even a dog squad but soon after residents got possession nothing was done.

The society has over 30 bungalows but no security arrangements done by the builder, he claimed.

