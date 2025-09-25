Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 25 (ANI): The family of a 78-year-old woman donated her body post-death to Sundarlal Patwa Government Medical College in Mandsaur district on Thursday, an official said.

The elderly woman passed away while undergoing treatment in Nadiad, Gujarat, on Wednesday. On the following day, the family donated the body to the medical college, and it was accepted with state honour, as well as a Guard of Honour accorded to her mortal remains.

Dean of Sundarlal Patwa Government Medical College, Shashi Gandhi, said, "A body donation of a 78-year-old woman, Sohan Devi Kankrecha, a resident of Meghdoot Nagar, Mandsaur district, took place at Sundarlal Patwa government medical college on Thursday. This body donation happened with state honour. Last year too, three bodies were donated from Mandsaur, while this year's first body donation happened today, and we have accepted it with the state honour and accorded 'Guard of Honour'."

The Dean further explained that after the donation, the body is preserved with the help of chemicals, and the MBBS students use it for their studies. They learn about different parts of the body, muscles, nerves, blood supply, etc, which help them in their clinical practice and further studies.

She also urged the citizens of the district and organisations to opt for body donation, citing that it is a great donation and no donation is bigger than that of body donation.

Additionally, Mandsaur Collector Aditi Garg, "A family in Mandsaur district performed body donation which is used for research and study purposes in Medical college. To promote body donation, the state government made provision of honouring the family opting for body donation under which 'Guard of honour' was performed here. I would request other citizens as well to come forward and make a contribution in the body donation."

Bodies donated for medical studies and research serve a social purpose and that is why it is said that organ donation is the biggest donation. To encourage the purpose, a guard of honour program was held here, the collector added.

On the other hand, the husband of the woman, Chhagan Lal Kankrecha, said, "Today, I performed body donation of my wife, Sohan Devi Kankrecha at Sundarlal Patwa Government Medical College. I am grateful for the honour which we received here. I have also decided to donate my body after death. I would say that the way I motivated myself, people should also learn from it and try to donate their body post-death." (ANI)

