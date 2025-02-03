New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, has issued a directive to all political parties ahead of the polls to the Legislative Assembly of Delhi.

The notice strictly prohibits certain election-related activities during the 48 hours preceding the conclusion of polling.

In the official communication addressed to all the recognised national and state political parties, R Alice Vaz, stated, "This is to inform you that aforesaid public notice was published by this office on 01/02/2025 in leading newspapers of Hindi, English, Punjabi and Urdu languages by informing political leaders, star campaigners and contesting candidates to not convene, hold or attend, join or address any public meeting or procession" in connection with the elections to Legislative Assembly of Delhi during the aforesaid period.

The notice further elaborates on restrictions related to political advertisements:

"It was also informed to not telecast or broadcast advertisements of political nature by means mentioned above (which may include electronic media like radio, television, cable channel, internet, website, social media and projector, live media etc.) during the aforesaid period."

Additionally, it emphasises that leaders and candidates should refrain from engaging with the media during this period:

"It was also informed that during the aforesaid period, political leaders, star campaigners and contesting candidates should refrain from addressing the media by way of press conferences and giving interviews on election matters."

The notice continues, "Therefore, I am directed to request you to aware the leaders of your party regarding aforesaid public notice."

The CEO's office has instructed all political parties to ensure compliance with these regulations to maintain a fair and impartial election process. Political parties have been urged to inform their leaders, candidates, and campaigners about these critical restrictions.

Monday marks the last day of campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections. Delhi will go to the polls on Wednesday and the results of the election will be declared on February 8. (ANI)

