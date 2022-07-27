Srinagar, Jul 27 (PTI) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday organized a day-long workshop on first level checking (FLC) of EVM and VVPAT for the election officers of all districts of the Kashmir Valley, an official spokesman said.

The workshop for district election officers (DEOs) and deputy district election officers (DDEOs) was conducted at SKICC here, he said.

The programme was organised by the ECI in collaboration with Chief Election Office J-K and District Election Officer (deputy commissioner), Srinagar, the spokesman said.

The proceedings of the workshop were presided over by Director EVM, ECI, S Sunder Rajan in the presence of Secretary, ECI, Madhusudan Gupta and Under Secretary ECI, O P Sahani, he said.

Members from ECIL comprising deputy general manager P C Mandal, senior manager A Sunil, technical officer-C V Dinesh Datta and technical officer-V Venkanna were also part of the programme, the spokesman said.

All 10 DEOs of the Kashmir division besides all DDEOs participated in the workshop, he said.

During the workshop, various aspects and issues related to EVMs and VVPATs besides FLC basics including most important starting steps, technical and administrative security, quality of machines, political parties participation and introduction of P-FLCU were deliberated upon threadbare, the spokesman said.

The other issues were also highlighted and demonstrated to deal with all stakeholders to conduct the election process smoothly, he said.

The officers were also made aware about installation and other process of first level checking of EVM process, he added.

