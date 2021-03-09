New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) The Election Commission on Tuesday ordered removal of Virendra as the Director General of Police of poll-bound West Bengal with immediate effect, and appointed P Nirajnayan in his place.

In a directive to the state chief secretary, the EC said Virendra "should not be given any post which directly or indirectly relates to conduct of election."

The decision was taken after reviewing the poll preparedness in the state.

It said a compliance of the commission's order may be done immediately.

"Kindly inform the commission about the compliance latest by 10.00 am tomorrow (Wednesday)," the letter said.

The eight-phase assembly elections in West Bengal will begin on March 27 and will conclude on April 29.

