New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): The Election Commission will announce the date for the Presidential poll on Thursday at 3 pm.

A schedule for the election of the next President of India will be announced during a press conference today.

President Ram Nath Kovind's five-year term ends on July 24, and as per Article 62 of the Constitution, an election for the next president must be held before the completion of the incumbent's term.

Previously, the presidential election was held on July 17, 2017, while the declaration of the winner was made three days later on July 20.

The President in India is elected by the members of the electoral college comprising of elected members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

