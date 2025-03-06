New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Thursday called for a national debate on the shift from democracy to 'Democracy. ' VP Dhankar said that a national debate is required so that we take note of the shift from Democracy to' Democracy. '

"Emotion-driven policies, debates, and discourses threaten good governance. Historically, populism is bad economics. Once a leader gets attached to populism, it is difficult to get out of the crisis. The central factor must be the good of the people, the largest good of the people, and the lasting good of the people. Empower people to empower themselves rather than empower them momentarily because that affects their productivity," he said.

Delivering the inaugural address at the first 'Murli Deora Memorial Dialogues' on the theme 'Leadership and Governance' in Mumbai, Maharashtra, today, Dhankhar expressed deep concern over the emergence of appeasement politics and placatory strategies across the political spectrum.

"There is emergence of a new strategy, and the strategy is of appeasement or being placatory. If there is excessive spending on electoral promises, then the state's ability to invest in infrastructure is correspondingly reduced. This is detrimental to the growth scenario. Election is important in democracy but not the end of it. I would call upon the leadership of all political parties in the interest of democratic values to generate a consensus that engaging in such electoral promises, which can be performed only at the cost of CAPEX expenditure of the state, must be reviewed. Some governments that took recourse to this appeasement and placatory mechanisms are finding it very difficult to sustain in power," he said.

He clarified that affirmative action for marginalized communities is distinct from appeasement politics, stating, "I should not be misunderstood, ladies and gentlemen, because while the Indian Constitution has given us the right of equality, it does provide in Article 14, 15, and 16 an acceptable category of affirmative governance--affirmative action, the reservation for SC, ST, for those who are in the economically weaker section. That is sanctified. There are exceptional situations for rural India, for the farmer, where affirmative steps are required to be taken. But this is very distinct from the other aspects I was talking about. This is not placatory or appeasing. It is a justifiable economic policy. And therefore, it is good leadership that can take a call on where to draw the line in the fiscal sense in the matter of political foresight and leadership spine."

Highlighting demographic challenges and illegal migration, Dhankhar said, "The Nation houses millions of illegal migrants, causing a demographic upheaval. Millions of illegal migrants are in this country, making a huge demand on our health and education services. They are depriving our people of employment opportunities. Such elements have alarmingly secured electoral relevance in some areas, and their securing electoral relevance is shaping the essence of our democracy. Emerging dangers can be evaluated through historical reference where nations were swept of their ethnic identity by similar demographic invasions."

Expressing deep concern over mass conversions through allurements, the Vice-President remarked, "This malaise, far more severe than COVID, is aggravatingly intersected with conversions through allurements, with vulnerable sections trying to be trapped. The marginalized, the tribal, and the weaker become easy prey to these temptations and allurements. Faith is your own. Faith is dictated by conscience. The Indian Constitution gives freedom of faith. But if this faith is held hostage by temptations, it is, according to me, defacing freedom of faith."

Dhankhar asserted that the sovereignty of 'We the People' must not be diluted: "Bharat, home to one-sixth of humanity, is the oldest, largest, most vibrant, and functional democracy. Bharat is the only nation in the world that has constitutionally structured democratic institutions from the village to the national level. Our Constitution's Preamble indicates 'We the People' as the foundational source and premise of governance. The preamble of the Constitution also reveals the purpose of governance as Justice, Equality, and Fraternity for all. We must appreciate the contours of 'We the People'--the ultimate repository of sovereignty. A sovereignty that we cannot afford to dilute or to be taken away."

Honoring the late Murli Deora, the Vice-President described him as one of the finest public figures in politics: "Murli Deora was one of the finest public figures in politics, who nurtured all his life friendships. He bridged the differences and was loved by all. In his life, he missed one thing--he had no adversaries. That was his stature. Murali Bhai, as fondly reminisced by his peers, exemplified public spirit and dedication to worthy societal causes."

The Vice-President praised Murli Deora's pioneering role in securing a ban on smoking in public places, stating, "Murli Deora will always be remembered for his proactive efforts to save the country from the hazards of smoking. He approached the highest court of the land and sought affirmative intervention to secure a ban on smoking in public places."

Concluding his address, Dhankhar described Murli Deora's life as a testament to leadership as a journey of service: " The Life of Murli Deora Ji was a testament to the idea of leadership--that this idea is not a pedestal but a pilgrimage, a journey of service to the last, the least, and the lonely."

CP Radhakrishnan, Governor of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Milind Deora, MP Rajya Sabha & Senior Kotak Representative, Raghavendra Singh, President, Kotak Mahindra Bank and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

