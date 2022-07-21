New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday congratulated Droupadi Murmu for her election as the President of India and said it is a moment of great pride for the entire country.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said Murmu has reached this highest position of the country after fighting against the odds and this shows the immense power of our democracy.

"Coming from a very humble tribal family, NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu's election as the President of India is a moment of great pride for the entire country, I congratulate her," he said.

The home minister said the victory is a milestone in the direction of realising the resolve of 'Antyodaya' and empowerment of the tribal society.

"Even after so many struggles, the selfless spirit with which she devoted herself in the service of the country and society is inspiring for all," he said.

Shah expressed gratitude to the allies of the NDA, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other political parties and independent public representatives for casting their votes in favour of 'tribal pride' Murmu.

"I am sure that Murmu's tenure as the 15th President of India will make the country more proud," he said.

