Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): Hitting out at Bollywood star and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate from Mandi Kangana Ranaut, who started her election campaign, Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh said that elections are not fought on stardom and it is important to be among the people of the area all the time to feel their sorrow and pain and stand by them.

Singh said that stardom or campaigning for 40-45 days will not help and people will respond to her in the Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Election Commission Allows Media Personnel on Duty Related to Poll Day Coverage To Vote Through Postal Ballot in General Polls.

"The BJP has fielded Kangana as a candidate from Mandi Parliamentary Constituency. She has contributed a lot to Bollywood and has contributed to the national and international stage. Once she has jumped into the political battle, she is being welcomed here. That's good," Vikramaditya Singh who is also the son of former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh Late Virbhadra Singh said.

"Very soon the Congress will also move to the ground and being in charge of the Mandi Parliamentary Constituency, I shall go to the ground and meet the people there. We shall plan our strategy. The key question is that elections are not fought on the stardom, it is not only 40-45 days of the campaign, it is about lifelong commitments with people," the senior Congress leader said.

Also Read | INDIA Bloc's Rally at Ramlila Maidan on March 31 Gets Nod From Election Commission and Delhi Police.

"I want to ask Kangana if she was able to meet the people of Mandi at the time they faced the biggest disaster of this century. The Panchavaktra temple, several bridges and roads were washed away. The MP from Mandi, Pratibha Singh and the Chief Minister met people and helped them, was she able to help anyone from Mumbai? Will she be able to go to each corner, panchayats and villages of the Constituency?" Vikramaditya Singh said while speaking to ANI.

Singh threw an open question to the people of Mandi if they want to meet their MP at their doorstep or if they would prefer to go to Mumbai to find their Member of Parliament after the elections.

"I also want to ask the people of the Mandi parliamentary constituency if they are ready to go to Mumbai to meet their MP. Will she be able to contribute to the people of the state? It's not about speaking the local dialect, you need to understand and feel the pain of the people. Our Prime Minister is speaking the local languages and dialects in different corners of the state. Will she be able to work and meet everyone there?" the MLA from Shimla Rural constituency said.

Referring to the recent controversy that stirred up as a result of Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate's social media post, Singh said, "Kangna is my elder sister, we respect her and Congress also respects her. There was some controversy. Our spokesperson has already clarified that it was unintentional. She had clarified it. In future, it will be ensured that nothing like that happens. It will be a fight based on issues of the people." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)