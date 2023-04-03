New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Electric vehicles accounted for nearly 15 per cent of all vehicles sold in Delhi in March, according to the data of the transport department.

It also stated that 7,926 electric vehicles (EVs) were sold in March, out of which four wheelers contributed to 20 per cent of the sale and three wheelers contributed 12 per cent. A total of 53,620 vehicles were registered in the city last month.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Man Kills Elder Brother Over Two-Inch Land in Kishanganj.

The department noted that 1.12 lakh EVs have been sold under the Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy that was implemented by the AAP government in 2020.

"Delhi EV sales Mar'23 report.. 7,917 Electric vehicles sold. EV contributed 14.8% of overall vehicles sold in month; Highest among any states in India. 4W sales contributed to 20% of EV sold. 3W (Goods) contributed 12%. 1.12 lacs EV sold under Delhi EV policy #SwitchDelhi," it said in a tweet.

Also Read | SSC CGL 2023 Exam: Staff Selection Commission Notifies Date for Combined Graduate Level Examination, Apply for 7,500 Vacancies at ssc.nic.in; Check Complete Details.

In February, Delhi saw 5,268 electric vehicles being sold out of the total 48,728 vehicles that were registered, while 5,576 vehicles were sold in January of the total 59,520 vehicles registered.

The Delhi EV Policy was launched in August 2020 with the aim of establishing Delhi as the EV capital of India and accelerating the pace of EV adoption across vehicle segments, especially in the mass category of two wheelers, public and shared transport vehicles and goods carriers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)