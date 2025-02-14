Mathura (UP), Feb 14 (PTI) An electrician working on a new power line died while installing wires on an electricity pole near the Agricultural Market Square in the Highway police station area of Mathura on Friday, officials said.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

"A worker died while installing wires on a pole near Mandi Square connected to the Narsi Vihar feeder under the Highway police station area. His colleagues climbed the pole, brought him down using a rope and rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead," said Urban Electricity Department Superintending Engineer Suresh Chandra Rawat.

"Since a new power line was being installed, there was no electricity flow in it. However, the worker's death suggests that he might have suffered a heart attack. The exact cause will be determined after the post-mortem report is available," he added.

Highway Police Station SHO Anand Kumar Shahi identified the deceased as Rahul, a resident of Santruk village in Rajasthan's Deeg district.

"He was working with a contractor for power line installation. His body has been sent for post-mortem and further action will be taken based on the report," he stated.

