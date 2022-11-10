Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that nothing can happen without electricity, it is the heartbeat of development. If the heartbeat stops, then all the work stops.

Chouhan made the remark while addressing 'Energy conservation, Uninterrupted Power Supply and Consumer Satisfaction Workshop and Award Ceremony' in Bhopal on Wednesday. "Electricity does not only bring light, but because of electricity our children are studying and the wheels of the industries are rotating. The state government is providing subsidy worth crores of rupees to provide cheap electricity to our domestic consumers," he said.

"Industry cannot run without electricity, once upon a time, there was less electricity. People used to roam on streets wearing thongs and vests till midnight in summer, but now electricity is available 24*7. In 2008, when I said that we will provide 24 hours electricity, then our ministerial colleagues used to say, what is the use of saying that you will not pay. We said where there is a will, there is a way. And we started providing electricity for 24 hours in 2103, since then the rate of growth is continuously increasing," Chouhan said.

"I am going to Mumbai tomorrow, if industrial people will ask how much electricity is there, then I proudly say 24*7. Solar energy is being used in the state. Sanchi will become the country's first solar city from May 3, 2023," Chouhan added.

Taking about electricity subsidies, CM Chouhan said, "The electricity bills of many IAS are within Rs 100. We also have to take care that we take bills from those who can give. The department is doing well but there are some complaints that need to be taken care of. Transformers got burnt, were not replaced, and the stealing of electricity should also be taken care of."Chouhan said that when electric poles fell and wires were broken during storms in various parts of the state, including Bhopal then the staff of the department promptly repaired them and started the power supply in a short time. They work day and night. "If there is any untoward incident with the employees, then the government is with them, we will try to ensure that such an incident does not happen, if occurs then rules will be set for them. The shortage of staff should be removed, we are trying towards it," Chouhan said.Principal Secretary of the Energy Department, Sanjay Dubey had raised the issue of assault on electricity employees in front of Chief Minister Chouhan. He spoke about the challenges of the Energy Department on the occasion. (ANI)

