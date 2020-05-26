India News | Electricity, Water Supply Still Not Restored in Baghajatin Locality in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 26 (ANI): Electricity and water supply have still not been restored in the Baghajatin area of Kolkata after cyclone Amphan struck the region, according to locals here on Tuesday.

A local from Baghajatin area of Kolkata said, "It is being reported in media that electricity has been restored here but we don't have electricity and water since last six days."

"We are suffering. We haven't received any support from the administration," he said.

The locals on Monday blocked a road in Baghajatin area demanding immediate restoration of electricity and water supply, that was disrupted due to cyclone Amphan, which struck the area and claimed 86 lives.

"We don't have electricity and water since last five days. Despite making several calls to Common Services Centre (CSC), Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Netaji Nagar Police Station, we have not received any help. We are helpless so we had to resort to road blocking," Anobi Roy, one of the residents of Baghajatin area had told ANI.

Another resident, Shweta Modi, said that people are ready to accept even a temporary solution to the crisis. (ANI)

