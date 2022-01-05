New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The Delhi Police saved a peacock's life it found electrocuted on a road in north Delhi's Burari area, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported on January 3 at Burari Police Station regarding electrocution of a Peacock, he said.

When it reached the spot, the police found the peacock lying on road hurt and about to die, said the officer.

Acting fast, SHO Rajendra Prasad co-ordinated with the Wild Life NGO and Charity Bird Hospital near Red Fort and put together a team with ASI Roop Singh, Constable Bhim, and Constable Sukhvinder, he said.

"The national bird was immediately taken to the Bird Hospital by the team in a clean cloth. It is only because of strenuous efforts and prompt action the life of the peacock was saved," he added.

