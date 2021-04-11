Kochi, Apr 11 (PTI): An incubator under Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has developed a pioneering electronic device that could contain airborne novel coronavirus.

The new device of Allabout Innovations Pvt Ltd -- 'Wolf Airmask -- performs real-time sterilisation rupturing the SARS-CoV-2, a press statement from the KSUM said here on Sunday.

The device has proven its efficiency at tests conducted by Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB), an autonomous institute of the Department of Biotechnology.

RGCB, Trivandrum, is an ICMR-recognised testing lab.

"The Wolf Airmask is the first of its kind in the country for RGCB to give such an attestation," the statement said.

The gadget can reduce 99 per cent of the novel coronavirus in just 15 minutes, according to the test held with support from the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research).

Allabout Innovations founder Shyam Krishnan Kurup said the appliance when switched on would provide 360-degree protection and 24x7 shield by sterilising the air.

This will also prevent in-house transmission of viruses inside any space. The negative ions also have proven to enhance health and vitality, he said.

Negative ion thrusters are standard devices used in developed countries like Germany and Japan, Kurup said.

The airmask, developed from German technology and with components from Denmark, can be used for 60,000 hours, spanning nine years.

Facilitating purification of air upto a space of 1,000 square feet, it requires no service or change of parts.

"The new tool will be of benefit in the contemporary world where household routine and office work are subject to pandemic-induced protocols. The closed-door living culture adds to the risk of acquiring the COVID-19 virus against which the Wolf Airmask is set to fight successfully," he said.

"It also promotes low-cost purification of the air in enclosed spaces such as hospitals, laboratories, auditoria (including cinemas), cafeteria and banks where people frequent in great numbers", the statement said.

The Wolf Airmask has the capacity to deactivate the microbes, bacteria and fungus while also significantly reducing the subject MS2 bacteriophage.

It brings the ozone production to BDL (below detection level) as per a test with a lab under the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

Founded in August 2020 and headquartered in Alappuzha, Allabout Innovations has been working in association with scientists, entrepreneurs, doctors, engineers, social volunteers and commercial partners to create sustainable and eco-friendly solutions.

The company came up with the countrys first ion-based COVID-preventive product, fetching two national awards: MSME Time2Leap Best Covid Solution and Business Mint (under the Social Innovation of 2020).

