Tamil Nadu [India], November 26 (ANI): An adult female elephant including two elephants calves were killed after being hit by a train near the Navakkarai railway track on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, the District Forest Officer said on Friday.

An express train from Kerala to Coimbatore had passed the tracks before the incident, the forest official said.

Also Read | Chennai Man Arrested After His Video of Driving Car on Goa's Morjim Beach Goes Viral.

Forest Department officials rushed to the spot and have begun investigations on the cause of the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Online Fraud In Pune: Farmer Duped Of Rs 2.06 Lakh By Cyber Fraudster Posing As Customer Relations Assistant Of Mumbai-Based LPG Company.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)