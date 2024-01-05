Kamrup (Assam) [India], January 5 (ANI): An elephant calf was found dead in a paddy field in the Boko area of Assam on Friday.

After spotting the carcass of the elephant calf, some residents near the Nuapara area in Boko informed forest officials.

Dimpi Bora, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Kamrup West Division, told ANI, "Our forest staff reached the spot and recovered the remains of the elephant calf. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained. An investigation is ongoing."

A doctor's team from the Assam State Zoo is set to conduct a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of the elephant calf's death.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

