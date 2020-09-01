Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], September 1 (ANI): An elephant allegedly electrocuted to death near Puttila in Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday.

In a video shared by the forest official, a team of forest department along with the police reached the forest to investigate the matter.

Further details are awaited in this regard.

Meanwhile, three persons were arrested with over 19 kg elephant tusks here in Keonjhar, Odisha on Monday, a forest official said.

After receiving information about the trading of elephant tusks yesterday, the forest formed five teams to investigate the matter."We tried to catch the accused persons at a dhaba in Harichandanpur in Keonjhar but they escaped from the spot," Ajit Kumar Satpathy, Division Forest Officer, Keonjhar, Andapur Wildlife Division told ANI. (ANI)

