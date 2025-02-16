Medininagar (Jharkhand), Feb 16 (PTI) An elephant was found dead in Jharkhand's Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) on Sunday, an official said.

The forest department suspects that the jumbo was killed in a fight with another elephant on Saturday night in the Garu forest division of PTR.

PTR deputy director Kumar Ashish said that blood stains were found at the incident site and a tree near the site was also found uprooted.

"So, it is suspected that the cause of death could be a fight between two elements," he said.

The exact cause of the death will be clear only after the completion of the post-mortem process, he said.

The age of the elephant is around 45 years. Both the tusks of it are safe, Ashish said.

