India News | Elephant Found Dead in Odisha with Bullet Mark on Body

Boudh (Odisha) [India], June 19 (ANI): An elephant was found dead with a bullet injury in Mundeswar reserve forest under Madhapur forest range in Boudh on Thursday, Divisional Forest Officer Jasobanta Sethi said.

According to forest officials, locals saw the carcass and informed the forest department after which it was sent for a post mortem.

"Tusks of the elephant were found intact. Bullet injuries were found on the carcass and it was sent for post mortem," Sethi said. (ANI)

