Mumbai, Jun 27 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has opposed the bail plea of Mahesh Raut, an activist arrested in the Elgar Parishad Maoist links case, alleging that he acted against the interests of the state and society.

The probe agency in an affidavit filed in response to Raut's bail petition said it was not justifiable for an accused, booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), to seek bail on constitutional grounds.

Also Read | Manipur Unrest: Government To Introduce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule for Employees Not Attending Office Without Authorised Leave staff.

Raut had in his plea had said that his custody was unwarranted and that it was against Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

"It is not justifiable for an accused of such offence to seek relief on constitutional grounds when his acts are itself against the interest of the State and society," the affidavit said.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains Forecast for June 27-28: Heavy Rainfall Likely To Hit City for Next Two Days As IMD Issues ‘Orange’ Alert; Mumbai’s Monthly Rainfall Deficit Now at 42%.

The agency claimed that the alleged acts committed by Raut had a direct impact on the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of India.

It further said that the Naxalite-Maoist insurgency, which has “plagued this country”, has caused destruction of lives of people, police, etc.

The NIA said this insurgency was spearheaded by the CPI (Maoist), of which Raut was a member. The activist was arrested in June 2018 and is presently in judicial custody. A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and S G Dige on Tuesday posted Raut's plea for hearing on July 12.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)