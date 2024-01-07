Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 7 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pratima Bhoumik on Saturday said that Reang families eligible for the benefit of the PM-JANMAN scheme, will receive Rs 2.5 lakh for the construction of their house and a toilet.

The Reang community of Tripura is one of the 75 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) in the country.

"Under normal circumstances, PMAY beneficiaries receive Rs 1.3 lakh for house construction and 98 man-days of MGNREGA. However, under the PM JANMAN scheme, eligible beneficiaries will instantly receive Rs 2.5 lakh for constructing houses and toilets," Bhowmik said while speaking at an event organised to mark the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Mogpuskarini ADC village located at Matabaari RD block.

The PM JANMAN mission was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in Jharkhand to extend support for the development of the 75 PVTGs.

This has a financial outlay of around Rs 24,000 crores, and focuses on 11 critical interventions related to 9 key ministries.

"A normal person becomes eligible for the PMAY benefit if he qualifies for as many as 14 parameters. Under the special scheme, there are only two criterions. First, no one from the family should be in government service and second is that the family should not have an existing Pucca house", Bhoumik added.

Earlier on Saturday, the Union Minister attended a meeting of the Advisory Committee of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport here in Agartala.

After chairing the meeting, the Union MoS said that the main agenda of the meeting was the smooth facilitation of the passengers travelling through the airport and the cleanliness of the airport.

"Today there was a meeting of the advisory committee of MBB Airport. The main agenda of the meeting was for the smooth and facilitation of the passengers travelling through the airport and cleanliness of the Airport," she said.

"We have discussed how we can bring more airlines to our airport and all other necessary issues. It's a great news that our airport that is MBB Airport Agartala, has received the first position in ranking among these smallest airports of India," She added.

The Union Minister said that among all the airports in the country, MBB Airport is in the 10th rank. "It's great news for us," Bhoumik said. (ANI)

