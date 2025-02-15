Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 15 (ANI): Stepping up his attack on the allegations about "links" of Elizabeth Gogoi, wife of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, with ISI, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that there is "definite information" that she visited Pakistan even after her marriage and a decision to form a Special Investigation Team would to be taken at the meeting of state cabinet tomorrow.

He said a regular case should be filed to investigate the alleged person's passport and visa and that the entire ecosystem, including sympathisers, will be investigated.

He said more and more information is coming out.

"We have definite information that Elizabeth Gogoi (wife of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi) has visited Pakistan even after her marriage. Whether she went with the MP or alone, these things will be confirmed. Many details are coming out," he said.

"Tomorrow, the Assam Cabinet is going to meet and probably in that meeting, we will take a decision to form an SIT because unless a regular case is registered, the passport and visa of the alleged person involved will not be investigated. We will also investigate the entire ecosystem, including sympathizers. We are going to conduct a detailed investigation," he added.

He said there is also need to probe if during that period "there was attempt by ISI to infiltrate into the office of Chief Minister of Assam". "That also has to be examined now," he said.

The has been a war of words between Himanta Biswa Sarma and Gaurav Gogoi over the latter's wife having alleged links with the Pakistan agency.

Sarma had on Friday said that he wanted clarification from Congress' Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha

"How can ISI and Raw live together in the same house?...We are not accusing anyone, but we want some facts to come out. I have some questions. Firstly, is it true or false that the MP's wife worked in Pakistan? Secondly, if she has taken Indian citizenship or not. Thirdly, if the MP had visited Pakistan during this time and while meeting the Pakistan ambassador, if he had taken permission from the External affairs ministry or not....How can ISI and R&AW stay in the same house? ISI is Pakistan, and R&AW is India; it is not possible for them to live together," Sarma told reporters on Friday.

Gaurav Gogoi has found himself at the centre of a controversy after a section of BJP workers and leaders, led by Sarma, having raised questions over his wife's "foreign citizenship" and accused her of having ties with the ISI.

They also questioned a meeting Gogoi had led with the then-Pakistani High Commissioner to India ten years ago in 2015.

Dismissing the allegations as "laughable", Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday said, "If my wife is an ISI agent of Pakistan, then I am an R&AW agent of India. I don't mind if a family against whom there are various cases and several allegations makes accusations against me. The Assam chief minister is making these allegations only to divert attention from the allegations against him."

Gaurav Gogoi has also said that he will take appropriate legal action over the Bharatiya Janata Party's "malicious and baseless" allegations against him and his wife over accusations concerning links with Pakistani government and George Soros's Open Society, potentially compromising national interests.

Gogoi had on Thursday taken potshots at Sarma, saying that the latter has been "restless" and is having "doubts" about his chair.

"Assam CM's have been restless for past 3-4 months. There have been cases of corruption in his PWD department. These news of corruption has reached Delhi. He's having doubts that his CM's chair might be slipping out of the hand. In this restlessness of saving his chair he's doing that. If he had done work than he wouldn't have to take help of this disillusion and lies. That's personal issues. We will do our work. We will raise the voice of people," Gogoi told ANI.

Sarma had said earlier also that the state cabinet will deliberate on the implications of recent revelations concerning an MP from Assam on national security.

Taking to X, Gogoi had said that the BJP has gone to "extreme measures" to defame him and his family. "Their allegations are malicious and baseless. I will be taking the appropriate legal action." Congress MP wrote.

Sarma has launched an offensive against Congress MP raising questions over his wife's foreign citizenship.

"Sooner or later, it will be known how foreign powers, led by George Soros' ecosystem, influenced a major decision of Assam Congress in 2014. The truth will emerge in due course," Assam CM Sarma told reporters.

"The couple needs to answer serious questions raised regarding close their links with the ISI and taking young impressionable minds to the Pakistan High Commission for brainwashing and radicalization," he said.

Sarma also raised questions on the "timing" of certain "events" linked to the Congress MP's political actions and associations.

"In 2015, the Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, invited a first-term Member of Parliament (MP) and his startup, Policy for Youth, to discuss India-Pakistan relations at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi," Sarma claimed in a post on X without naming the deputy Leader of Opposition leader in the Lok Sabha.

Sarma pointed out that the MP was not a member of the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs at the time, and raised concerns about the purpose of the meeting. (ANI)

