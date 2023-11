Kota, Nov 4 (PTI) YouTuber Elvish Yadav was stopped for interrogation in Rajasthan's Kota while he was travelling with his friends in a car on Saturday evening. However, he was later allowed to go.

SHO of Suket police station Vishnu Singh said that during routine checking, a car in which three or four people were travelling was stopped and one of them identified himself as Elvish Yadav.

He said it came to light that a case was registered against him in Noida, and therefore the Noida Police was contacted. The SHO said that the Noida Police officers confirmed that the case is under investigation and he was not wanted.

"They said that he is not wanted and the matter is under investigation... so he was allowed to go," he said.

The Noida Police had booked reality television show "Bigg Boss" winner Elvish Yadav and arrested five people over the alleged use of snake venom at rave parties, officials said on Friday.

Yadav refuted the charges and expressed his willingness to cooperate with police in the investigation.

"A team of forest officers and police went to the spot and these five people were arrested," DCP (in-charge), Noida, Ram Badan Singh said. He added that 20 ml of snake venom was seized.

According to police, Elvish Yadav was not present at the banquet hall in Noida at the time of the incident.

The officer said police are collecting evidence and will investigate the YouTuber's role in the case, following which legal action would be taken accordingly.

