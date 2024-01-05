The Indian Museum was vacated after the bomb threat. (Photo/ANI)

Kolkata(West Bengal)[India], January 5 (ANI): Kolkata Police on Friday claimed that it received an email claiming that explosives had been planted inside the Indian Museum, one of the leading landmarks in Kolkata, and would be detonated.

After receipt of the threat email, the entire museum was vacated and a contingent of Kolkata Police rushed to the museum along with the bomb squad and sniffer dogs, officials informed.

Kolkata Police said the email was sent by a group, which called itself 'Terrorizer's 111', claiming that a bomb had been planted inside the museum.

Swinging into action, the police rushed a bomb squad to the scene and the entry of visitors to the museum was restricted for the next few hours, officials informed further.

The email was sent at 4.40 am, Kolkata Police said, adding that a security sweep was carried out and the entire building housing the museum was sanitised.

However, no explosive device was found inside the museum, the police said.

Further searches were underway, the officials informed, adding that the police were in the process of tracing the location of the sender.

