India News | Embassies Should Make Arrangements for COVID-19 Testing of Passengers: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 16 (PTI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday urged the Centre tomake adequatearrangements through the embassies abroad to get the incoming passengers to the state tested for COVID-19.

Concerned with the inadequate treatment facilities abroad for COVID-19 and other cases, the state wanted the Centre's urgent immediate intervention on the matter, he said in a set of proposals sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the video Conference withChiefMinisters today.

Vijayan had participated in the virtual interaction, but had not got an opportunity to explain the state's views.

Through Vande Bharat Mission, only a small proportion of people have been able to return to the state and many more wanted to come back,he stated adding several airline companies have come forward to operate chartered flights to bring them back.

The Centreshould consider issuing guidelines so that fares charged for the chartered flights are comparable to those charged for flights under Vande Bharat mission,Chief minister said in the letter.

Vijayan also wanted the Centre to operate separate flights to bring back infected people.

After the relaxation in travel conditions, the state has received 51,677 from abroad and 2,05 lakh from other states tillJune 15.

Out of the 1,348 positive cases under treatment as on Monday, 686 and 542 are from abroad and other states respectively.

The imported cases are 91.08 per cent of the total positive cases,it was pointed out.

For expats who lack financial means, Antibody tests should be done free of cost.

There should be special arrangements for COVID-19 testing at the departing airports.

It is necessary to ensure that those having the infection should not be traveling with others.

This is necessary to prevent the spread of the infection, Vijayan said.

The state also wanted use of wide aircrafts for long distance flightsof more than 10 hours.

With regard to inter-state travel, Kerala has proposed that the present protocols can continue and wanted Railways to allow only those who have registered with the State portal to travel so that effective tracing, testing and quarantine can be done.

With many places of worship deciding to remain shut till June 30, the state has suggested that the option of keeping them closed till June 30 may be considered.

In the post-coronavirus period,the state's revenues haveshown considerable slowdown with expenditure commitments rising, Vijayan said and wanted the pendingarrears of GST compensation,totalling around Rs 5,000 crore to be immediately disbursed.

Kerala also wanted the moratorium on loans to be extended till December this year and the interest accruing for this period, to be waived.PTI UDSS

