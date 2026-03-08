Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 8 (ANI): Embassy East Business Park Pvt Ltd has approached the Karnataka High Court seeking quashing of proceedings initiated pursuant to an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), according to details available on the court's official website.

The petition has been filed under Section 482 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), corresponding to Section 528 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The matter is listed before Justice M. Nagaprasanna.

As per case information on the court portal, the petition was filed on March 2, 2026. Embassy East Business Park Pvt Ltd has been named as the petitioner, while the State of Karnataka has been arrayed as the respondent. Advocate A. Mahesh Chowdhary is representing the petitioner.

In its plea, the company has sought an order from the high court to quash the proceedings initiated pursuant to ECIR No. HIU-I/1/2026, contending that the action is illegal, arbitrary, without jurisdiction and contrary to law.

The petition also seeks directions to the respondent authority to place before the court the complete records and proceedings related to the ECIR, including a copy of the ECIR and all materials, documents and information forming the basis for initiating the case.

Further, the company has requested the court to declare that the action of initiating and continuing proceedings under ECIR No. HIU-I/1/2026 is beyond the statutory powers and authority of the respondent and is consequently illegal and unsustainable in law.

Along with the main petition, the company has also filed an interim application seeking a stay on further proceedings pursuant to the ECIR. The application requests the court to restrain the authorities from taking coercive steps such as search, seizure, summons, attachment or arrest during the pendency of the petition.

According to the case status available on the high court website, the matter is currently pending and was last listed for orders. The case was subsequently adjourned, and the next hearing is scheduled for March 13, 2026.

This is the second instance this year involving proceedings against the company, which had earlier secured a stay order from the Karnataka High Court on January 7 in another Enforcement Directorate-related proceeding.

Embassy East Business Park Pvt Ltd is undertaking a large IT park project in Whitefield, Bengaluru, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Embassy Developments Private Limited. (ANI)

