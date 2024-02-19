New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary on Monday.

"Tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. A visionary leader, fearless warrior, protector of culture and embodiment of good governance, his life inspires generations," PM Modi said in a post on 'X'.

"350 years back when Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj came to power his rule had the vision of Swarj and nationalism. He had always prioritised India's unity. His ideals remain true in the vision of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat today," the Prime Minister was heard saying in the video message attached to his post.

Lauding Chhatrapati Shivaji's role in nation-building, the Prime Minister said that the Maratha empire founder finished the mentality of slavery and made people believe in self-government.

"During his time, hundreds of years of slavery and invasions had broken the confidence of Indians. Building confidence in people was a difficult task. Chhatrapati Shivaji did not even attack the invaders but also made people believe that it was possible to have self-government. He finished the mindset of slavery and urged people towards nation-building," he added.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis participated in the celebrations of the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj at Shivneri Fort.

Taking to his 'X' account, the Chief Minister paid tribute to Shivaji Maharaj, saying, "Salutations to the revered deity of Akhand Hindustan, the founder of Hindavi Swarajya, Maharajadhiraj Shri #Chhatrapati #Shivaji_Maharaj on his birth anniversary."

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais also paid floral tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 394th birth anniversary at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a 17th-century Indian warrior king who founded the Maratha Empire. He is considered to be one of the greatest warriors in Indian history. (ANI)

