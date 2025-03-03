Patna (Bihar) [India], March 3 (ANI): Union Minister Nityanand Rai said on Monday that the State Budget presented in the Bihar Legislative Assembly has focused on education and the welfare of women, the poor, and the youth.

He highlighted that the Budget will provide employment and empower women in the state.

"This is a very good budget. Emphasis has been laid on education, women welfare, poor welfare, youth welfare... Today, by presenting a budget of Rs 3 lakh 17 thousand crore, the NDA government led by Nitish Kumar in Bihar has set a wonderful example. This is a budget that provides employment. This is a budget that empowers women...," Rai told reporters here.

Bihar's government on Monday unveiled a whopping Rs 3.17 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2025-26, marking a significant 13.6 per cent increase from the previous year's Rs 2.79 lakh crore allocation.

This budget, presented by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Samrat Choudhary, holds special significance as it's the ruling government's last budget before the state elections later this year.

The substantial hike in budget allocation is expected to bolster various sectors, including infrastructure development, social welfare, human development, and administrative purposes.

Meanwhile, (RJD) leader Kumar Sarvjeet criticised the Bihar state budget, claiming that the budgets presented have consistently been "anti-poor" and failed to address key issues.

Sarvjeet argued that if the budget was truly beneficial, millions of people wouldn't have been forced to migrate out of Bihar in search of better opportunities.

Opposition leaders also held protests outside the state assembly. (ANI)

