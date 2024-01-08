New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday expressed grief over the demise of Justice Navrang Lal Tibrewal, and said that the official exemplified professional ethics and dignity as an accomplished advocate, upright judge, and conscientious governor.

The Vice President also prayed fVPor peace for the departed soul and fortitude for the bereaved family, adding that he had the good fortune of starting his legal career at the former advocate's chamber.

Taking to social media platform X, VP Dhankar posted, "Deeply saddened at the demise of Justice Navrang Lal Tibrewal, former acting governor of Rajasthan and acting chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court."

"He distinguished himself as an accomplished advocate, an upright judge, and a conscientious governor. He exemplified professional ethics and dignity. I had the good fortune to start my legal career in his chamber. Pray to the Almighty to bestow eternal peace to the departed soul and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this huge loss," he said in his post.

Navrang Lal Tibrewal, was an Indian judge and former acting governor of Rajasthan. He served as the acting Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court. (ANI)

