Thane, Oct 6 (PTI)An attempt by a contractual employee of a COVID-19 hospital here in Maharashtra to take liquor and tobacco inside the facility has been foiled at the checking gate, a civic official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night when the night duty staff was being checked as per protocol, said Thane Municipal Corporation chief security officer M B Thorve.

Also Read | Vivo V20 Smartphone With 44MP Selfie Camera to Be Launched in India on October 13.

The employee was later handed over to Kapurbawdi police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)