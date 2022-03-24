New Delhi, March 24: Employment in the country has increased by 22 per cent in the past seven years since 2013-14, as per the survey reports of labour bureau, Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav told Parliament on Thursday. The minister also told the House that according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), unemployment among the graduate level job seekers of 15 to 40 years of age has come down.

He told the House that as per PLFS, the rise in employment in IT, healthcare and eduction sectors reflects that employment opportunities were generated through various government programmes.

Replying to a supplementary question in the Rajya Sabha, Yadav said, "employment has increased by 22 per cent in last seven years in comparison to 2013-14. Apart from the farm sector, the other nine sectors like transport, education, hospitality, trade and Information Technology (IT) have witnessed rise in employment."

The minister also said that 27 crore informal workers have been enrolled on the e-SHRAM portal during the last six months. The e-SHRAM portal was launched in August, 2021 with an objective to create a national database of unorganised workers and to facilitate delivery of social security schemes/welfare schemes of the central and state governments to the unorganised workers.

Any unorganised worker aged between 16 and 59 years is eligible for registration on this portal. All registered workers are entitled to get an accidental insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh for a year free of cost through Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and several other benefits.

