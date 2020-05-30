India News | Empowering Poor, Farmers, Women and Youth Remains Our Priority, Says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): As the NDA-led central government completes one year of its second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an audio message said that empowering the poor, farmers, women and youth remains his government's priority.

Prime Minister Modi said that in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, people voted with a dream of taking India to new heights.

The Prime Minister said that "empowering the poor, farmers, women and youth has remained our priority."

He has also written a letter to the people of the country listing several initiatives, achievements and big decisions taken by his government while expressing confidence about victory in the country's battle against COVID-19.

The decision on the abrogation of Article 370 furthered the spirit of "national unity and integration," he said and went on to highlight the Ayodhya verdict, amendment to the Citizenship Act among others.

He said that there were many other decisions that have added momentum to the nation's development trajectory, given new goals and fulfilled people's expectations.

"While the creation of the post of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) has improved coordination among the armed forces, at the same time, India has stepped up preparations for Mission Gaganyaan," he stated.

Modi stated that the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi now includes all farmers.

"In one year, more than Rs 72,000 crore has been deposited in the accounts of around 10 crore farmers under this scheme," he said. He added that the Jal Jeevan Mission will ensure the supply of potable drinking water through piped connections to over 15 crore rural households.

"For the first time in our country's history, farmers, farm labourers, small shopkeepers and workers in unorganised sector are assured the provision of regular monthly pension of Rs 3000 after the age of 60 years," Prime Minister Modi said.

Also, a decision has been taken to constitute a Vyapari Kalyan Board for timely resolution of the problems of the traders, he said.

The Prime Minister also stated that keeping in mind the education of tribal children, construction of more than 400 new Ekalavya Model Residential Schools has begun. (ANI)

