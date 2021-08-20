Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 20 (ANI): An encounter started in the Pampore area of Awantipora in wee hours of Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

"#Encounter has started at Khrew, #Pampore area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

On August 13, two days before the Independence Day, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed during an encounter in Kulgam. (ANI)

